Zacks: Analysts Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report sales of $532.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $537.37 million. Etsy posted sales of $228.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $218.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.76.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,965 shares of company stock worth $13,277,770 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

