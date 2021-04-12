Zacks: Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.82) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.32). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 182.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $14,783,831.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,844,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,170,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $16,607,166.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,896,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,068,424 shares of company stock valued at $170,654,414. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,151,000 after purchasing an additional 338,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,633,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.00. 875,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,298. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.15 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.92.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

