Zacks: Analysts Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report sales of $23.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.90 million and the highest is $24.10 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $19.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $118.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.60 million to $120.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.47 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $146.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 235,862 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT opened at $20.49 on Monday. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $676.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.34.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

