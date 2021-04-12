Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce $2.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $3.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $12.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $15.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Sunoco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.37%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

