Zacks: Analysts Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.84 Billion

Brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to post $17.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $17.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $75.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.94 billion to $76.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $78.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.19 billion to $79.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

Shares of PG opened at $136.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.38. The stock has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after buying an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after buying an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

