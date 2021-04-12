Zacks: Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $2.93 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $12.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.16.

NYSE:VMW opened at $154.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a 52-week low of $121.78 and a 52-week high of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,045,897,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in VMware by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after buying an additional 273,625 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after buying an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VMware by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $330,519,000 after buying an additional 249,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

