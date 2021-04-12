Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Post $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.73. AstraZeneca posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $114,977,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $54,011,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $49.94 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $45.39 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

