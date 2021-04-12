Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post sales of $264.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.97 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $265.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT opened at $112.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.