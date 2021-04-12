Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $86.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $959,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

