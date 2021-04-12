Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRTO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.53.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRTO stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. Criteo has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $37.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

