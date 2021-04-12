Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.35. Crown reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Crown by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown stock opened at $104.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61. Crown has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

