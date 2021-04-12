Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CuriosityStream.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CURI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Benchmark started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

CURI opened at $13.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

