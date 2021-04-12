Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Post $1.52 EPS

Equities research analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. FMC reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.40. 702,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.