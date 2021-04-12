Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.35. Heritage Insurance posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.71. 2,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,166. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $299.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 546,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 552,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 535,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

