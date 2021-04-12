Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.30). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

