Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.93.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $108.72 on Monday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $109.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

