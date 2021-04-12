Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.27). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NuCana by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NuCana by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NuCana by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCNA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,944. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. NuCana has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $204.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

