Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to report $43.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.70 million and the highest is $45.20 million. Phreesia reported sales of $33.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $184.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.10 million to $186.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $223.53 million, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $228.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%.

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Shares of PHR opened at $52.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 75,122 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $4,718,412.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,495 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $104,186.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,526 shares of company stock worth $23,312,344. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 537,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Phreesia by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,776 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,922,000 after acquiring an additional 305,477 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,786,000 after acquiring an additional 92,826 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Phreesia by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,532,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after acquiring an additional 268,858 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.