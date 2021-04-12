Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to announce sales of $20.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.74 million and the lowest is $18.69 million. Quanterix posted sales of $15.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $94.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.89 million to $102.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $123.20 million, with estimates ranging from $115.86 million to $132.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $327,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,315 shares of company stock worth $2,475,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 379,908 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Quanterix by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $13,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

