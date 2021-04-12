Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 351.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,438,000 after acquiring an additional 783,772 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 147.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 583.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 262,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $58.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

