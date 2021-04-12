Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $640.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post sales of $640.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $629.84 million and the highest is $644.60 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $523.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

Arista Networks stock opened at $315.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.34 and its 200-day moving average is $274.78. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $20,839,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.