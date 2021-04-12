Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $640.44 Million

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post sales of $640.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $629.84 million and the highest is $644.60 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $523.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

Arista Networks stock opened at $315.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.34 and its 200-day moving average is $274.78. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $20,839,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.