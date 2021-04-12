Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.80) and the highest is ($1.24). Carnival Co. & reported earnings of ($3.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($5.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.32) to ($3.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $29.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

