Zacks: Brokerages Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $795.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to post sales of $795.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $838.89 million. Century Communities reported sales of $602.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million.

Several research analysts have commented on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $65.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

