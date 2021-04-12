Zacks: Brokerages Expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to post $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings per share of ($2.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,837. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

