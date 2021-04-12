Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $6.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.25 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.73 billion to $27.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $117.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

