Zacks: Brokerages Expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.24). Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12).

Several brokerages have commented on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,029,000 after buying an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 32.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

LOOP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.32. 92,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,941. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $352.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

