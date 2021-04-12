Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report $22.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.04 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $19.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $86.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.18 billion to $90.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $88.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.45 billion to $92.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.12.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $198.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.63. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $198.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

