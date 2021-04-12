Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52.

Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

