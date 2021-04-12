Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce $231.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.10 million to $232.50 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $160.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $966.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $963.10 million to $974.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.28 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXM stock opened at $88.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $94.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

