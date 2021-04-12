Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.07). Roku reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.38.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $938,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU stock traded down $5.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.02. The company had a trading volume of 58,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,453. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.90. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

