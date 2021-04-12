Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to announce $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.42. Stepan posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.20 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

SCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,953.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCL opened at $127.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average of $120.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 52 week low of $83.66 and a 52 week high of $131.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

