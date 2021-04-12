Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.13). Tilly’s reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of TLYS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.41. 928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,588. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $369.58 million, a PE ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 in the last ninety days. 28.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

