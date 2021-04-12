Zano Price Up 14.4% This Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market cap of $18.46 million and $132,852.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,387.55 or 0.99986574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00037071 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.34 or 0.00465824 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.44 or 0.00318629 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.91 or 0.00778060 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00138076 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,623,040 coins and its circulating supply is 10,593,540 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

