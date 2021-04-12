Zap Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. Zap has a total market capitalization of $48.45 million and $2.45 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00055277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00679761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00036230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

