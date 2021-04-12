ZB Token Market Cap Hits $280.49 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. ZB Token has a market cap of $280.49 million and $90.66 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00053919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00086289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00640087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00034463 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.