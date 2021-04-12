Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Hits $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.71 or 0.00368124 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.39 or 0.00189122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00126248 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005966 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

