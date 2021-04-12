Zenswap Network Token Trading Down 42.8% Over Last Week (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $130,558.77 and approximately $7,453.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00019891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00085963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.37 or 0.00639909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00034134 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

