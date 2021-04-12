Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT Raised to $60.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $41.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 24,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,064,126.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,035,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,907,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,719,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,563.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

