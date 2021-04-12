Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Reaches $1,924.82 on Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1,924.82 or 0.03207419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $24,131.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00053881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00086164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.22 or 0.00641905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00041522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00034504 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

