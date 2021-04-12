ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Up 12.8% This Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $80.41 million and approximately $22.51 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00003437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00054297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00087212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.45 or 0.00642344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00041449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034754 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

