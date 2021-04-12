Zetacoin (ZET) One Day Volume Tops $6,693.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $125,648.62 and approximately $6,693.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,233.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.34 or 0.01126182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.64 or 0.00432713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002053 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000826 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,836,997 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

