ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $475,156.85

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $475,156.85 and $55.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00055513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.03 or 0.00668872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00088314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00044056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00035817 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

