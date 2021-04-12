ZIMBOCASH Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $6.04 million and $33,952.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00067332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.68 or 0.00290200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.14 or 0.00712163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,626.38 or 0.98492559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.19 or 0.00922032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00018113 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

