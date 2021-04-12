ZIMBOCASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.95 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $33,047.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00066261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00272139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.75 or 0.00701066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,912.08 or 0.99833150 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.88 or 0.00963518 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

