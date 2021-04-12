Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 388,306 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.18% of Zimmer Biomet worth $59,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 66,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.75. 11,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.90. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

