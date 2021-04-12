Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) to Release Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

