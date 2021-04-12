ZKSwap (ZKS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $50.19 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $655.67 million and $50.19 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for $3.32 or 0.00005534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00067579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00277150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.98 or 0.00708218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,014.83 or 1.00013392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $595.93 or 0.00993110 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

