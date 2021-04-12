Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) shares were down 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 270,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 164,537,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zomedica stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 223,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

