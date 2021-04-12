Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $322.65 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.65, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,362 shares of company stock valued at $161,268,780. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

