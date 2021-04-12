Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $423.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,362 shares of company stock valued at $161,268,780. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM stock opened at $322.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.50. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

